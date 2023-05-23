UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) Dr. Bader Abdullah Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, met with Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Industry and Trade, to discuss areas of joint cooperation.

Al Matrooshi stressed the depth of relations between the two countries and the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen the bonds of bilateral cooperation.

In turn, Hong Dien expressed appreciation for the UAE’s role as a leading economic, trade, tourism and logistics centre in the middle East and for the strength of relations between the two countries, commending existing cooperation and stressing Vietnam’s keenness to further expand ties.