UAE Ambassador Meets Vietnamese Minister Of Public Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) Dr. Bader Abdullah Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, met with General To Lam, Minister of Public Security of Vietnam.

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening relations between the two countries in areas of common interest.


Al Matrooshi stressed the depth of relations between the two countries and the keenness of the UAE leadership to reinforce cooperation.
For his part, General To Lam expressed appreciation for the strength of relations between the two countries and affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to bolstering ties with the UAE in efforts to achieve the interests of the two countries and peoples.

