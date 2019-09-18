UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Meets With Commissioner-General Of Kazakh Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

UAE Ambassador meets with Commissioner-General of Kazakh Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

NUR SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, met with Ali Shaigonosov, Commissioner-General of the Kazakhstan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, at the UAE Embassy in the Kazakh capital, Nur Sultan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and ways of developing and reinforcing them in various areas.

Dr. Al Jaber also highlighted the importance of Kazakhstan’s participation in the expo, which will be hosted by Dubai from 20th October to 10th April, 2020, under the slogan, "Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future.

"

Shaigonosov confirmed Kazakhstan’s participation in the expo and stressed his country’s keenness to showcase its true image at the event while thanking the UAE for supporting the Kazakh pavilion.

Dr. Al Jaber then pointed out that the embassy will be in constant contact with Shaigonosov.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Kazakhstan April October 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Dubai Cultiv8 invests in FinTech start-up Wahed In ..

6 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler attends luncheon

6 minutes ago

ERC continues to provide humanitarian aid to Rohin ..

21 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns Nawaz appeal till Oc ..

3 minutes ago

Trump to Host Finland's President Niinisto on Octo ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says to Nominate Robert O'Brien to Serve as ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.