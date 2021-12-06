UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Meets With Dominican Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 12:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) Bader Abdullah Al Matroshi, UAE Ambassador to Cuba and non-resident Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, has met with Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez of the Dominican Republic.

During their meeting, Al Matroshi and Alvarez discussed their countries’ bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

Al Matroshi emphasised the keenness of the UAE's leadership and government to enhance cooperation between the two countries, along with their mutual ties. He also expressed his desire to make every effort to boost cooperation in all fields, to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The Dominican Foreign Minister also conveyed greetings of President of the Republic of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, to the UAE on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee, and wished further development and prosperity for the UAE's government and people.

He also confirmed his country's keenness in developing bilateral relations, given several opportunities to enhance them in various domains for the benefit of the two countries. He additionally stressed the significance of his country's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, as a prominent international event to showcase the Dominican Republic’s achievements in all fields, and brief others on its social, cultural and various potentials.

