KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, has received Dr. Matar Hamed Al-Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.

During the meeting, they discussed the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Ahmed hailed the strong developing ties binding Kuwait and the UAE.

Al-Neyadi lauded the distinguished relations between the two sides and the UAE's keenness to promote them across various fields.