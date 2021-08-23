UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Meets With Kuwaiti Health Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:00 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, has met with Kuwait's Minister of Health, Dr Basel Hamoud Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, at his office in the Ministry.

Al Neyadi highlighted the UAE's keenness to boost joint cooperation and strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries to achieve the aspirations of the two countries' leadership and peoples.

For his part, the Kuwaiti Minister hailed the solid and deep-rooted bilateral relations and constructive cooperation at various levels.

During the meeting, the parties also reviewed the existing relations between the two countries and discussed a number of issues of common interest, particularly in the health sector.

They also discussed the two countries' efforts and coordination to contain the spread of the pandemic.​

