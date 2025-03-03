UAE Ambassador Meets With President Of Palau
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 12:15 PM
MELEKEOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines and Non-Resident Ambassador to Palau, met with Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.
Al Zaabi conveyed the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Whipps and the new government on their official inauguration.
Moreover, he emphasised the aspirations of the UAE to further strengthen relations between the UAE and Palau across various sectors.
For his part, Whipps conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.
During the meeting, both sides affirmed their commitment to reinforce cooperation between the two countries to achieve mutual interests.
