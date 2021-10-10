UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador, Mexico Minister Of Culture Discuss Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 03:45 PM

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Mexico, and Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, Mexico's Minister of Culture, have reviewed ways to advance cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields, especially the cultural one.

During his visit to the state of Tlaxcala, where the Mexican Ministry of Culture is located, Al Menhali toured the most prominent historical facilities in this ancient state, including a tour of the Regional Museum and the cathedral, which is one of the World Heritage sites.

While visiting the cathedral, the UAE Ambassador delivered a speech in which he highlighted the principles of tolerance and coexistence, describing it as "an inherent part of the culture and approach of the UAE leadership and people."

