MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Mexico, has met with Tatiana Clouthier, Mexico's Secretary of Economy, and Victor Villalobos, Mexico's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

During his meeting with the Mexican ministers, which took place on the sidelines of a forum organised by Mexico's Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development to explore means of promoting cooperation with countries in the middle East and North Africa, Al Menhali offered insights on the Projects of the 50 plans, which help create new collaboration opportunities with the world's leading markets.

The UAE Ambassador lauded Mexico's decision to join the World Logistics Passport initiative, which serves as a major stride towards stronger bilateral relations.