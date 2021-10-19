UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador, Minister Of Culture Of Argentina Discuss Cultural Ties

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

UAE Ambassador, Minister of Culture of Argentina discuss cultural ties

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Saeed Abdullah Saif Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, and Tristan Bauer, Minister of Culture of Argentina, have discussed means to further promote cultural relations between the two countries and the role of cultural communication in promoting cooperation and building bridges of understanding.

During a meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture in the capital, Buenos Aires, Bauer expressed his interest in promoting joint work and boosting cooperation with the concerned authorities in the country, highlighting the importance of the Argentine Cultural Industries Market (MICA), which will be held next March to strengthen cultural relations between the two countries.

For his part, the UAE Ambassador highlighted the importance of cultural dialogue in opening channels of communication between creative entities and expressed his pleasure with Argentina's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that it is an opportunity to promote relations between the UAE and Argentina across various sectors, especially cultural ones.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Buenos Aires Argentina March 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

31 minutes ago
 ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and soluti ..

ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and solutions showcased at GITEX 2021

31 minutes ago
 UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveri ..

UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

46 minutes ago
 TDRA presents telecom infrastructure readiness at ..

TDRA presents telecom infrastructure readiness at GITEX 2021

46 minutes ago
 Israeli business delegation visit to Abu Dhabi dee ..

Israeli business delegation visit to Abu Dhabi deepens cross-market trade, inves ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 05 Scotland Vs. Papua New ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 05 Scotland Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, His ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.