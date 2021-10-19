UAE Ambassador, Minister of Culture of Argentina discuss cultural ties

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Saeed Abdullah Saif Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, and Tristan Bauer, Minister of Culture of Argentina, have discussed means to further promote cultural relations between the two countries and the role of cultural communication in promoting cooperation and building bridges of understanding.

During a meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture in the capital, Buenos Aires, Bauer expressed his interest in promoting joint work and boosting cooperation with the concerned authorities in the country, highlighting the importance of the Argentine Cultural Industries Market (MICA), which will be held next March to strengthen cultural relations between the two countries.

For his part, the UAE Ambassador highlighted the importance of cultural dialogue in opening channels of communication between creative entities and expressed his pleasure with Argentina's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that it is an opportunity to promote relations between the UAE and Argentina across various sectors, especially cultural ones.