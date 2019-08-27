UAE Ambassador, Omani minister accelerate cooperation in health sector

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Mohammed Sultan Saif Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman, and Dr. Ahmed bin Mohamed bin Obaid Al Saidi, Minister of Health of Oman, discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in the health sector and other fields between the two fraternal countries.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi hailed the Sultanate's overall Renaissance, especially at the level of health services provided to Omanis and other residents.

The UAE diplomat briefed the Omani minister about the journey of the Emirati health sector and the attention of the wise leadership to the UAE's citizens and residents. He also shed light on the Emirati efforts and cooperation strategies between the UAE and regional and international health organisations such as the World Health Organisation.

He pointed to the UAE's efforts aimed at the provision of healthcare that goes beyond its borders and its contribution to supporting international programmes for patient care and epidemic control through programmes such as polio immunisation and endemic diseases.

The parties discussed ways to boost cooperation between the UAE and the Sultanate by providing all the possible assistance to the citizens of the two countries residing in their respective territories.