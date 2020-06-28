UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Participates In '7th Green Round Table' In South Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The UAE Ambassador to South Korea, Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, has participated in the meeting of the "7th Green Round Table" organised by the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs on post-COVID-19 recovery.

The event, held under the theme "Green New Deal," was attended by Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha and President of the Assembly and Chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute Ban Ki-moon and brought together approximately 120 people from various sectors, including the diplomatic corps, relevant government agencies, academia, and international organisations.

Speaking during the round table, Al Nuaimi said, "The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 aims to diversify energy production through more clean sources of carbon-neutral energy.

He stressed the importance of the country’s broad investments in clean energy, as well as the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and South Korea in this field and harmony of the country's initiatives with the South Korean Green New Deal.

The event consisted of two sessions: one to underline the importance of the Green New Deal as a policy for post-COVID-19 economic recovery and response to climate change and another to discuss the way forward for the success of the Republic of Korea’s Green New Deal.

