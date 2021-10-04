UAE Ambassador participates in inauguration ceremony of San Marino Captains Regent

SAN MARINO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of North Macedonia and Non-Resident Ambassador to San Marino, has participated in the inauguration ceremony of Francesco Mussoni and Giacomo Simoncini, as Captains Regent (heads of state & government).

Al Shamsi conveyed to the new governors the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In turn, the governors reciprocated their greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE’s government and people further growth and development.