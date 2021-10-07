UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Participates In Reception Ceremony Of New Argentine Foreign Minister

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) Saeed Abdullah Saif Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, has participated in the reception hosted by Santiago Andrés Cafiero, Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, at San Martin Palace in the capital, Buenos Aires, with the participation of ambassadors accredited to Argentina.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Al Qamzi congratulated Cafiero on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to the Argentinian official and his wishes to the Argentine government and people further progress and prosperity in all fields.

Al Qamzi welcomed Argentina's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which will contribute to consolidating and pushing forward the relations between the two countries.

