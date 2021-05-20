UAE Ambassador, Police Minister in South Africa discuss cooperation

PRETORIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, has met with Bheki Cele, Police Minister in South Africa.

During the meeting, Al Hameli delivered a written note from H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, regarding bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them in various aspects.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and his wishes to the government and people of South Africa for further progress and prosperity in all fields.

For his part, the South African Minister reciprocated his greetings to Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, hailing the close relations between the UAE and the Republic of South Africa.

The meeting touched upon bilateral relations and ways to further develop them in all fields in addition to issues of common interest regionally and internationally.

The meeting was attended by a number of ministers and officials.