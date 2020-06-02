(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRETORIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) UAE Ambassador to South Africa Mahash Al Hameli has praised President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa’s government for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis and congratulated the people of South Africa for the way in which they had responded to the government’s call to stay at home during this time.

South Africa has been under lockdown for 64 days in one of the longest and strictest quarantines yet imposed in the world. On Monday, 1st June 2020, the country will move down to 'Level 3', the mid-point of a five-level lockdown strategy, as most of the economy re-opens.

"Thanks to the inspired, courageous and steadfast leadership of President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa succeeded in flattening the curve of COVID-19, exactly as they had set out to do, keeping infection and mortality rates dramatically lower than countries that recorded their first cases of COVID-19 at a similar time because of the speed with which President Ramaphosa imposed the lockdown," Al Hameli said.

The lockdown, said the ambassador, had impacted all South African citizens and people working in the country, including the diplomatic corps.

"I have spoken to most of my colleagues here in Pretoria, and while it was challenging for all of us to work and live under these strict regulations, we all agree that President Ramaphosa’s decision was the best possible strategy, faithfully following the very best international standards and letting science dictate the correct course of action," he added.

South Africa would be forever grateful to its president, he said, for doing what he had done to save as many lives as possible.

The African Union was also fortunate to have the leadership of someone of the calibre of the South African president at its helm during this time.

"This year, the African Union, through its appointment of special COVID-19 envoys, its raising of US$25 million towards the COVID-19 Response Fund set up under President Ramaphosa’s guidance last month and an additional $36.5 million to the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, has been a shining beacon of hope for the continent and indeed an example to the world, especially the developing world, of how countries can work together in their times of greatest need for the benefit of all their peoples," Al Hameli continued.

The UAE, said the ambassador, had already sent seven tonnes of much needed medical supplies to help South Africa in its fight against the virus during the first weeks of the lockdown, as well as providing computer equipment to university students in need to be able to study remotely as well as contributing to emergency relief packages for communities in distress in Pretoria.

"We have a long and proud friendship with the people of South Africa and we in the UAE are dedicated to being an active partner and contributor with the rest of the international community to fight the largest global public health emergency in living memory," he added.

Such continued and active engagement comes within the framework of strengthening the medical capabilities of a large number of friendly countries such as South Africa. To date, the UAE has provided more than 658 metric tons of aid to more than 57 countries, supporting nearly 658,000 medical professionals in the process.