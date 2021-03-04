UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Praises Strong Overall Ties Between UAE, Brazil

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:45 PM

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, has commended the strong overall ties between the UAE and Brazil, noting their continued development despite the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on all sectors.

He made this statement during a meeting held by Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, with ambassadors of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in the capital, Brasilia, upon an invitation from the ambassadors.

The meeting was held at the residence of the Kuwaiti Ambassador and was attended by Ernesto Araújo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Foreign Relations and National Defence Committee of the Brazilian House of Representatives, Eduardo Bolsonaro, First Deputy of Brazil, and senior officials from several global companies.

During the meeting, President Bolsonaro commended the efforts of the ambassadors of GCC countries to reinforce the relations between Brazil and their nations, and thanked the leaders of GCC countries, for their directives and keenness to boost their bilateral ties.

He also highlighted his government’s readiness to overcome any related obstacles.

Al Suwaidi expressed his happiness at Brazil’s active participation in events and exhibitions recently held in the UAE, most notably the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) and Gulfood, which led to the signing of many valuable commercial deals. He also hoped to witness Brazil’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Araújo thanked the ambassadors of GCC countries for their efforts to enhance Brazilian- GCC relations, stressing his keenness to coordinate with GCC ministers of foreign affairs on regional issues of mutual concern.

