UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Salem Issa Qattam presented a copy of his credentials as the UAE Ambassador to Iraq to Fuad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, at the headquarters of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Baghdad.

During the meeting, Qattam conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his best wishes to the Iraqi government and people for further prosperity and overall development.

Qattam also stressed that he shall exert all possible efforts to boost overall cooperation between the two countries to serve their interests and aspirations.

Hussein conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah while lauding the profound ties between Iraq and the UAE.

He also wished Qattam success in his duties while stressing the willingness of his government to offer all the necessary assistance to enable Qattam to fulfil his duties.