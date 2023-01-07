UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Presents Copy Of Credentials To Tunisian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 10:00 PM

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2023) TUNIS, 7th January, 2023 (WAM) – Dr Iman Ahmed Al Salami has presented a copy of her credentials to Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Othman al-Grandi, as the UAE Ambassador to Tunisia.

The ambassadress conveyed to the Tunisian minister, the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Tunisian minister reciprocated the greetings and underscored his country's keenness to continue to develop relations between the two fraternal nations in various fields, wishing the government and people of the UAE continuing progress and prosperity.

The ambassadress expressed pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Tunisia, and her keenness to further strengthen relations between the two countries across various fields.

The Tunisian minister wished Al Salami success in fulfilling her duties, and emphasised his country's readiness to provide all support to facilitate her diplomatic mission.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Tunis Tunisia January All Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan playing on both sides of wicket: Specia ..

Imran Khan playing on both sides of wicket: Special Assistant to the Prime Minis ..

9 minutes ago
 P&SH secy reviews facilities at health centers

P&SH secy reviews facilities at health centers

19 minutes ago
 Didier Deschamps will remain France coach until 20 ..

Didier Deschamps will remain France coach until 2026 World Cup

19 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 warns citizens of gas leakages

Rescue 1122 warns citizens of gas leakages

18 minutes ago
 SCA request Sindh Govt to notify wheat support pri ..

SCA request Sindh Govt to notify wheat support price at Rs 4000 per maund

22 minutes ago
 31 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

31 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.