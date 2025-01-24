ASUNCIÓN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Dr. Alsaghira Wabran Alahbabi presented a copy of her credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic of Paraguay, to Victor Alfredo Verdún Bitar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Asunción.

Bitar wished the ambassador success in her work to enhance bilateral relations in various fields between both countries, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate her duties.

For her part, Alahbabi expressed her pride in representing the UAE in Paraguay, and highlighted her keenness to enhance cooperation across various sectors, which contributes to consolidating ties between both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Paraguay and ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.