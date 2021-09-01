UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Presents Copy Of Her Credentials To Polish Foreign Ministry

01st September 2021

WARSAW, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Iman Ahmed Al Salami has presented her credentials as UAE Ambassador to Poland to Marek Szczepanowski, Director of Diplomatic Protocol at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting held at the ministry’s headquarters in Warsaw, Szczepanowski wished the ambassador a successful tenure to further consolidate the privileged relations between the two nations across various fields, stressing his government's interest in providing all that is required to facilitate her duties.

Ambassador Al Salami expressed her pride in representing the UAE in Poland and her keenness to boost bilateral relations, thus contributing to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed relations between the two countries and means to further develop them in various fronts.

