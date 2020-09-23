UAE Ambassador presents copy of his credentials to Senegalese FM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAKAR, Senegal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) Sultan Ali Al Harbi has presented a copy of his credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal Amadou Ba as UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Senegal at the Ministry's headquarters in Dakar.

Al Harbi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The UAE diplomat emphasised that he will exert all efforts to expand the horizons of cooperation in all fields to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples, pointing to the two countries' desire to strengthen bilateral relations in a way that serves joint interests.

He also expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Senegal.

The Senegalese Minister of Foreign Affairs reciprocated his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Gargash.

He also wished the UAE Ambassador luck and success in his new mandate and stressed his government’s readiness to provide all support to facilitate his mission. He also indicated his country's desire to develop bilateral relations in all domains.