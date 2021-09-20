UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Presents Copy Of Human Fraternity Document In Romanian To Central University Library In Bucharest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:30 PM

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Romania, has presented a copy of the Human Fraternity Document in the Romanian language to the Central University Library of Bucharest in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

Dr. Al Matroushi met with Mireille Radoi, Director-General of the Library, to present the copy of the document, which was signed by Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, in Abu Dhabi in February 2019.

Dr. Al Matroushi said this historic moment sent a message of peace and tolerance to the entire world, and stressed that promoting dialogue, respect and mutual understanding among religions and communities is the path to comprehensive peace, while highlighting the UAE’s approach to spreading the values of tolerance and international peace.

He also commended the library’s keenness to organise cultural events, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy, expressing his wishes to organise events that encourage reading and introduce the Gulf region and the UAE to Romanian readers.

Radoi praised the copy of the document, stressing it will help raise awareness among Romanian students and scholars.

