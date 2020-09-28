UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials As Non-resident Envoy To San Marino

Mon 28th September 2020

SAN MARINO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, has presented a copy of his credentials as the country's non-resident ambassador to San Marino to Silvia Berti, Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of San Marino.

He met, on this occasion, with Luca Beccari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of San Marino, where he conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Al Shamsi reiterated his keenness to make all possible efforts to boost bilateral cooperation in all fields to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

For his part, Beccari conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Gargash, noting his country's interest to deepen cooperation between the UAE and San Marino in various fields, and expressing his wishes to the Ambassador for success in his duties.

The meeting dealt with relations between the two countries and means to further develop them. The two sides looked forward to the participation of the Republic of San Marino in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

