UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials As Non-resident Envoy To Andorra

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-resident envoy to Andorra

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) UAE Ambassador to Spain Majid Al Suwaidi has presented his credentials to President Emmanuel Macron of France as UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Principality of Andorra.

This came after President Macron received Al Suwaidi at Élysée Palace in Paris in his capacity as the Co-Prince of the Principality of Andorra.

Ambassador Al Suwaidi conveyed to the French President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for France and its people.

President Macron reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and development. He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his tasks.

The French President appreciated the efforts of the UAE in strengthening the pillars of security and stability in the region and its constant keenness to enhance security and peace at the regional and international levels.

The UAE Ambassador, in turn, expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Andorra and his keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France UAE Abu Dhabi Andorra Rashid Paris Progress Spain All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,311 reco ..

16 minutes ago

ADFD-Funded renewable energy project in Maldives r ..

46 minutes ago

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

3 hours ago

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

4 hours ago

ADQ launches &#039;Q Market Makers&#039; to enhanc ..

4 hours ago

Over 70,000 new coronavirus cases in India

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.