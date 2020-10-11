UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-resident envoy to Andorra

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) UAE Ambassador to Spain Majid Al Suwaidi has presented his credentials to President Emmanuel Macron of France as UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Principality of Andorra.

This came after President Macron received Al Suwaidi at Élysée Palace in Paris in his capacity as the Co-Prince of the Principality of Andorra.

Ambassador Al Suwaidi conveyed to the French President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for France and its people.

President Macron reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and development. He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his tasks.

The French President appreciated the efforts of the UAE in strengthening the pillars of security and stability in the region and its constant keenness to enhance security and peace at the regional and international levels.

The UAE Ambassador, in turn, expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Andorra and his keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.