UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials As Non-resident Envoy To Mauritius
MAPUTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) The UAE Ambassador to Mozambique Khalid Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Al Qahtani has presented a copy of his credentials to Jean Pierre Jhumun, the Ambassador of Mauritius to Mozambique, as the UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Mauritius, at the Mauritius Embassy headquarters in the capital, Maputo.
Ambassador Al Qahtani expressed his keenness to enhance bilateral relations across various fields in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.
Jhumun, in turn, wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment in strengthening mutual ties.