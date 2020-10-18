UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-resident envoy to Mauritius

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAPUTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) The UAE Ambassador to Mozambique Khalid Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Al Qahtani has presented a copy of his credentials to Jean Pierre Jhumun, the Ambassador of Mauritius to Mozambique, as the UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Mauritius, at the Mauritius Embassy headquarters in the capital, Maputo.

Ambassador Al Qahtani expressed his keenness to enhance bilateral relations across various fields in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Jhumun, in turn, wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment in strengthening mutual ties.