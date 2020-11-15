UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials As Non-resident Envoy To Mauritius

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 01:30 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-resident envoy to Mauritius

MAPUTO, Mauritius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) UAE Ambassador to Mozambique Khalid Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Shuhail Al Qahtani has presented his credentials to President Prithvirajsing Roopun of Mauritius as UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Mauritius.

This came during a video call from the headquarters of the Mauritius Embassy in Maputo, capital of Mozambique.

Ambassador Al Qahtani conveyed to President Roopun the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Mauritius and its people.

President Roopun reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and development. He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his tasks.

The UAE Ambassador, in turn, expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Mauritius and his keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The two sides discussed means of developing cooperation between the UAE and Mauritius to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Maputo Progress Mauritius Mozambique All From

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament affirms its stand with Morocco to ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 53.7 million

1 hour ago

UAE re-affirms solidarity with Morocco in maintain ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: Fiscal strength and external position ..

3 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 15, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.