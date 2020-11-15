UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-resident envoy to Mauritius

MAPUTO, Mauritius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) UAE Ambassador to Mozambique Khalid Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Shuhail Al Qahtani has presented his credentials to President Prithvirajsing Roopun of Mauritius as UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Mauritius.

This came during a video call from the headquarters of the Mauritius Embassy in Maputo, capital of Mozambique.

Ambassador Al Qahtani conveyed to President Roopun the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Mauritius and its people.

President Roopun reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and development. He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his tasks.

The UAE Ambassador, in turn, expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Mauritius and his keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The two sides discussed means of developing cooperation between the UAE and Mauritius to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.