UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-resident envoy to DRC

KINSHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) Hazza Mohammed Al Qahtani has presented his credentials to Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, DRC, as Non-resident Ambassador of the UAE, to the Central African country.

This came after President Tshisekedi received Hazza Al Qahtani in the Palace of the Nation in Kinshasa, where they discussed ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in order to serve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

Ambassador Al Qahtani conveyed to the President of Congo the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the DRC and its people.

President Tshisekedi reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and development. He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his tasks.

The UAE Ambassador, in turn, expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the DRC and his keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.