UAE ambassador presents credentials as non-resident envoy to North Macedonia

ROMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) UAE Ambassador to Rome, Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, has presented his credentials to President Stevo Pendarovski of the Republic of North Macedonia as Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic during a video call.

Ambassador Al Shamsi conveyed to President Pendarovski the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for North Macedonia and its people.

President Pendarovski, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and development. He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his tasks.

The North Macedonian President appreciated the UAE's efforts and cooperation with the Republic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE Ambassador, in turn, expressed his pride at representing the UAE in North Macedonia and his keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The two sides discussed means of developing ties to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Ambassador Al Shamsi also presented a copy of his credentials as a UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to North Macedonia to Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia. He also conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Osmani.

Osmani reciprocated his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah and affirmed his country's interest in developing mutual ties across various domains.