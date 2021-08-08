UAE ambassador presents credentials as non-resident envoy to Eastern Uruguay

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) Saeed Abdullah Saif Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, has presented a copy of his credentials as a Non-Resident Ambassador to the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, to Deputy Foreign Minister Carolina Ache Batlle of Uruguay.

During the meeting, held at the premises of the Eastern Uruguayan Embassy in Argentina, Ache welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his work to enhance the ties between the two countries.

The ambassador expressed his pride at representing the UAE in Eastern Uruguay and his keenness to continue to develop fraternal relations across all domains.

The two sides also discussed ways of developing relations to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and peoples.