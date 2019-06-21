UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-resident envoy to Cameroon

YAOUNDE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2019) Fahad Obaid Mohammad Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, has presented a copy of his credentials as the non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic of Cameroon, to Adoum Gargoum, Cameroon's Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World.

The Emirati diplomat stressed the distinguished relations between the two friendly peoples and emphasised that he would exert utmost efforts to enhance ties in all fields, including development, economic, cultural and security cooperation.

The UAE envoy conveyed the regards of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dr.

Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, to Gargoum, as well as their wishes of progress and prosperity to the people of Cameroon.

Gargoum asked the UAE diplomat to convey his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr. Gargash and his best wishes of more development and welfare for the Emirati people.

He also wished Al Taffaq all success in promoting relations between the UAE and Cameroon and said that he would receive all necessary support.

A number of key officials at the Cameroonian Ministry of External Relations attended the meeting.