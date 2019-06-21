UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials As Non-resident Envoy To Cameroon

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:30 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-resident envoy to Cameroon

YAOUNDE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2019) Fahad Obaid Mohammad Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, has presented a copy of his credentials as the non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic of Cameroon, to Adoum Gargoum, Cameroon's Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World.

The Emirati diplomat stressed the distinguished relations between the two friendly peoples and emphasised that he would exert utmost efforts to enhance ties in all fields, including development, economic, cultural and security cooperation.

The UAE envoy conveyed the regards of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dr.

Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, to Gargoum, as well as their wishes of progress and prosperity to the people of Cameroon.

Gargoum asked the UAE diplomat to convey his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr. Gargash and his best wishes of more development and welfare for the Emirati people.

He also wished Al Taffaq all success in promoting relations between the UAE and Cameroon and said that he would receive all necessary support.

A number of key officials at the Cameroonian Ministry of External Relations attended the meeting.

Related Topics

World UAE Progress Cameroon Nigeria All Best

Recent Stories

House Democrats Back Plan to Sanction Russian Bank ..

5 minutes ago

EU Counts on Negotiations, Political Solution for ..

5 minutes ago

Oil Painting workshop concludes

5 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held with 4kg heroin in Layyah

5 minutes ago

Anti encroachment operation continues in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Ombudsman commences plan to reolve complaints spee ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.