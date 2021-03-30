UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials As Permanent Representative At UN Office In Switzerland

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:45 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as permanent representative at UN Office in Switzerland

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Ambassador Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman has presented his credentials to Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva, as a permanent representative of the UAE at the UN Office and other international organisations in Switzerland.

During the meeting, held at the European headquarters of the UN in Geneva, the two sides discussed ways of developing cooperation between the UAE and the UN Office in Geneva, especially in the field of human rights. They also reviewed the country's achievements in promoting human rights across all sectors.

Valovaya praised the important role the UAE plays in the field of multilateral diplomacy as part of the UN and international organisations, especially in the humanitarian field.

