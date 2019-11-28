UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Austrian President

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) Ibrahim Salem Mohammed Al Mashrekh presented his credentials as Ambassador and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Austria to Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria.

President Van der Bellen welcomed Al Mashrekh and wished him success in his duties, stressing the readiness of the Austrian government to provide support.

He also conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, while wishing the government and people of the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Van Der Bellen expressed pride at the bonds of friendship between the two peoples, praising the developing bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the economic, investment and technical domains.

Al Mashrekh conveyed to Van Der Bellen the greetings of UAE leaders, affirming the keenness of the UAE’s leadership and government to consolidate its friendship and cooperation with Austria and enhance their bilateral relations.

He added that both sides should exert greater efforts to expand their overall cooperation, to achieve the interests and aspirations of their countries and peoples.

He expressed his pride at the UAE's representation in Austria and the close relations between the two countries, highlighting his keenness to enhance their existing partnership.

