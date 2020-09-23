UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Brazilian President

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) Saleh Ahmad Salem Al Suwaidi has presented a copy of his credentials as the UAE Ambassador to Brazil to Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s President, at the presidential palace in the capital, Brasilia.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi conveyed to President Bolsonaro the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity.

The Brazilian President, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the Government and people of the UAE further development and prosperity.

Bolsonaro wished the ambassador success in strengthening relations between the two friendly countries, emphasising his country's readiness to provide all possible support to help him perform his duties.

For his part, Al Suwaidi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Brazil, as well as his keenness to bolster bilateral ties in various areas.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen Emirati-Brazilian ties with the aim of realising the aspirations of both peoples.

