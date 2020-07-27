UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister

SOFIA, Bulgaria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) Sultan Rashid Al Ketoub has presented a copy of his credentials as UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bulgaria to Petko Doykov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Bulgaria, at the Ministry’s headquarters in the capital, Sofia.

During the meeting, Doykov welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in strengthening relations between the two friendly countries.

For his part, Al Ketoub expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Bulgaria, as well as his keenness to bolster bilateral ties in various areas.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen Emirati-Bulgarian cooperation with the aim of realising the aspirations of both peoples.

