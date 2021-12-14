UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Crown Prince Of Liechtenstein

Tue 14th December 2021

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation, has presented his credentials to Crown Prince of Liechtenstein Alois, as the UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the country.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed to Prince Alois the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Liechtenstein and its people.

Prince Alois, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and development.

He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his tasks.

The UAE Ambassador, in turn, expressed his pride at representing the UAE in Liechtenstein and his keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The two sides discussed means of developing ties to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

