UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Dominican President
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:15 PM
SANTO DOMINGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2019) Badr Abdullah Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Cuba, has presented his credentials to Danilo Medina, President of the Dominican Republic, as non-resident ambassador to the Caribbean nation.
President Medina expressed his country's desire to strengthen ties with the UAE.
The Dominican president and the UAE diplomat discussed a variety of issues of common interest.