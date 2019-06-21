UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Dominican President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:15 PM

UAE ambassador presents credentials to Dominican president

Badr Abdullah Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Cuba, has presented his credentials to Danilo Medina, President of the Dominican Republic, as non-resident ambassador to the Caribbean nation

SANTO DOMINGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2019) Badr Abdullah Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Cuba, has presented his credentials to Danilo Medina, President of the Dominican Republic, as non-resident ambassador to the Caribbean nation.

President Medina expressed his country's desire to strengthen ties with the UAE.

The Dominican president and the UAE diplomat discussed a variety of issues of common interest.

