UAE ambassador presents credentials to Dominican president

SANTO DOMINGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2019) Badr Abdullah Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Cuba, has presented his credentials to Danilo Medina, President of the Dominican Republic, as non-resident ambassador to the Caribbean nation.

President Medina expressed his country's desire to strengthen ties with the UAE.

The Dominican president and the UAE diplomat discussed a variety of issues of common interest.