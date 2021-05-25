UAE ambassador presents credentials to Emir of Kuwait

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi has presented his credentials to Kuwaiti Emir H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as the UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the State of Kuwait.

During a ceremony held on Monday at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait, Dr. Al Neyadi conveyed to Sheikh Nawaf the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wishing the people of Kuwait further progress and development.

The Emir of Kuwait reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the government and people of the UAE continued prosperity. He also wished the ambassador a successful tenure to further consolidate the fraternal relations between the two countries across various fronts, stressing Kuwait's determination to provide all that is needed to facilitate his mission.

Ambassador Al Neyadi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Kuwait and his keenness to continue developing ties across all domains in furtherance of the fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries.