UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To French President

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Ali Abdullah Al Ahmad presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador to France to French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting held at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Al Ahmad conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Macron, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for France and its people.

President Macron conveyed his compliments to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, as well as his wishes for further development and growth to the UAE’s government and people.

Macron then wished Al Ahmad success in his work to develop and strengthen relations between the two countries, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support.

Al Ahmad expressed his pride in representing the UAE in France, as well as his keenness to boost bilateral ties in various areas.

During the meeting, ways of developing cooperation between the UAE and France were discussed with the aim of reviewing shared interests to achieve the aspirations of both peoples.

