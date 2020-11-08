UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Norway

OSLO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) Mohammed Hareb Al Mehairbi presented his credentials to King Harald V of Norway as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Kingdom of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

Al Mehairbi conveyed to the Norwegian King the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for his country and people further progress and prosperity.

King Harald V reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the people of the UAE further progress and growth.

He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his tasks.

The UAE Ambassador expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Norway and his keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, areas of cooperation between the two countries were discussed, as well as ways of developing them in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly nations and peoples.