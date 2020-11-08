UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To King Of Norway

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:15 PM

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Norway

OSLO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) Mohammed Hareb Al Mehairbi presented his credentials to King Harald V of Norway as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Kingdom of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

Al Mehairbi conveyed to the Norwegian King the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for his country and people further progress and prosperity.

King Harald V reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the people of the UAE further progress and growth.

He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his tasks.

The UAE Ambassador expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Norway and his keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, areas of cooperation between the two countries were discussed, as well as ways of developing them in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly nations and peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Norway UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Oslo Progress All

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

3 minutes ago

Visa-free entry for UAE citizens travelling to Per ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice expanded deterrent measures ag ..

2 hours ago

EAD celebrates International Project Management Da ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Joe Biden on election win

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 49.55 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.