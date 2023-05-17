UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To King Of Spain

Published May 17, 2023

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Spain

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi presented his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Kingdom of Spain to His Majesty King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain.

Al Shamsi conveyed to His Majesty the King of Spain the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the people of Spain.

For his part, His Majesty expressed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the people of the UAE.

His Majesty wished the ambassador success in his duties in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields that bind the UAE and Spain, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Shamsi expressed his pride at representing the UAE in the Kingdom of Spain and his keenness to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed cooperation between the UAE and the Kingdom of Spain and discussed ways to develop it in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and peoples.

