UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To King Of Denmark
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM
COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei presented her credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom of Denmark to His Majesty Frederik X, King of Denmark, during a ceremony held at the Royal Palace in the capital, Copenhagen.
Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to His Majesty King Frederik X, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Denmark.
For his part, His Majesty King Frederik X conveyed his greetings to President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.
H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.
His Majesty also wished the ambassador success in her work to enhance bilateral relations in various fields between the UAE and the Kingdom of Denmark.
For her part, Al Mazrouei expressed her pride in representing the UAE in Denmark, and highlighted her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between both countries, and discussed ways to develop them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.
