UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To King Of Netherlands

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM

THE HAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) Ameirah Obaid AlHefeiti presented her credentials as the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, at Noordeinde Palace in The Hague, in the presence of senior Dutch officials.

AlHefeiti conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Netherlands.

For his part, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

His Majesty also wished the ambassador success in her work to enhance bilateral relations in various fields between the UAE and the Netherlands.

For her part, AlHefeiti expressed her pride in representing the UAE in Netherlands, and highlighted her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between both countries, and discussed ways to develop them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.

