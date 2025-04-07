UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To King Of Sweden
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 04:45 PM
STOCKHOLM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Ghasaq Shaheen, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden, presented her credentials to His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf, during an official ceremony at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.
She conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Sweden.
For his part, His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf conveyed his greetings to President H.
H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further progress and growth for the government and people of the UAE.
His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf welcomed the UAE Ambassador, wished her success in her duties, and expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, affirming the commitment of both countries in this regard.
For her part, she expressed her pride in representing the UAE in Stockholm, and highlighted her keenness to enhance and develop bilateral relations across various sectors.
