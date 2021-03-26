UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi has presented a copy of his credentials to Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah as an Ambassador of the UAE to Kuwait, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in the Kuwaiti capital.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al Neyadi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his wishes for the government and people of Kuwait for further progress and prosperity in all fields.

Al Neyadi expressed his keenness to continue to develop the bilateral relations across all domains in furtherance of the fraternal bonds between the two nations.

For his part, the Kuwait's Foreign Minister reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, praising the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Kuwait.

He also wished the ambassador a successful tenure to further consolidate the privileged relations between the two nations across various fronts, stressing his government's determination to provide all that is needed to facilitate his duties.