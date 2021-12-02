UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To New Zealand's Governor-General

Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAE ambassador presents credentials to New Zealand&#039;s Governor-General

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) Rashid Matar Al Siri Al Qemzi has presented his credentials to Cindy Kero, New Zealand's Governor-General, as the UAE Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary, at the Government House in Wellington.

Al Qemzi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Governor-General, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity to her country and people.

For her part, the Governor-General of New Zealand reciprocated the greetings and wished the UAE government and people further development and growth.

She wished the ambassador success in his tasks to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, stressing her country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his work.

The UAE ambassador expressed his pride in representing the UAE in New Zealand, and his keenness to enhance bilateral relations across all fronts in consolidation of the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

