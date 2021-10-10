LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi has presented his credentials to President Pedro Castillo of Peru, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE, at the Government Palace in Lima.

During the meeting, Al Shamsi conveyed to the Peruvian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their sincere wishes to the President of Peru and the friendly Peruvian people for further development and prosperity.

In turn, President Castillo reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE’s government and people further growth and development.

President Castillo also wished Al Shamsi success in his work to enhance the bilateral ties between the two countries, while highlighting his country's readiness to provide him with the required support and facilitate his duties.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the prospects of fostering cooperation between the UAE and Peru across various to serve the interests of the two countries.