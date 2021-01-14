UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Greece

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) Sulaiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouie has presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary of the UAE to Greece to Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Greece’s President, at the presidential palace in the capital, Athens.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouie conveyed to President Sakellaropoulou the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity.

The Greek President, in turn, reciprocated her greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the Government and people of the UAE further development and prosperity.

Sakellaropoulou wished the ambassador success in strengthening relations between the two friendly countries, emphasising her country's readiness to provide all possible support to help him perform his duties.

For his part, Al Mazrouie expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Greece, as well as his keenness to bolster bilateral ties in various areas.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen Emirati-Greek ties with the aim of realising the aspirations of both peoples.