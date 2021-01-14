UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Greece

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:45 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Greece

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) Sulaiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouie has presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary of the UAE to Greece to Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Greece’s President, at the presidential palace in the capital, Athens.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouie conveyed to President Sakellaropoulou the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity.

The Greek President, in turn, reciprocated her greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the Government and people of the UAE further development and prosperity.

Sakellaropoulou wished the ambassador success in strengthening relations between the two friendly countries, emphasising her country's readiness to provide all possible support to help him perform his duties.

For his part, Al Mazrouie expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Greece, as well as his keenness to bolster bilateral ties in various areas.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen Emirati-Greek ties with the aim of realising the aspirations of both peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Athens Salem Progress Greece All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy inspections find 15 violations of CO ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, Japan to cooperate on fuel ammonia, carbon re ..

35 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations commence tomorrow

50 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

1 hour ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.