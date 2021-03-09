UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Egypt

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Egypt

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi has presented his credentials to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, as the UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Egypt.

The ambassador conveyed to el-Sisi the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wishing the people of Egypt more progress and development.

The Egyptian president reciprocated the greeting to the UAE leaders, wishing the government and people of the UAE continued prosperity.

He also wished the ambassador a successful tenure to further consolidate the privileged relations between the two nations across various fronts, stressing the Emirates' determination to provide all that is needed to facilitate his mission.

The ambassador expressed pride at representing the UAE in Egypt and his keenness to continue to develop the bilateral relations across all domains in furtherance of the fraternal bonds between the two nations.

The meeting reviewed prospects of bolstering cooperation between the two nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

1 hour ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

14 minutes ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

2 hours ago

Islam gives women highest status in society: Faroo ..

14 minutes ago

Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Turkey-UK Relations, Regi ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.