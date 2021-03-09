UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Egypt

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi has presented his credentials to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, as the UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Egypt.

The ambassador conveyed to el-Sisi the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wishing the people of Egypt more progress and development.

The Egyptian president reciprocated the greeting to the UAE leaders, wishing the government and people of the UAE continued prosperity.

He also wished the ambassador a successful tenure to further consolidate the privileged relations between the two nations across various fronts, stressing the Emirates' determination to provide all that is needed to facilitate his mission.

The ambassador expressed pride at representing the UAE in Egypt and his keenness to continue to develop the bilateral relations across all domains in furtherance of the fraternal bonds between the two nations.

The meeting reviewed prospects of bolstering cooperation between the two nations.