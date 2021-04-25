UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) Salem Issa Qattam Al Zaabi presented his credentials to President Barham Salih of Iraq, as the UAE ambassador to the country, at the Peace Palace in Baghdad.

During the meeting, Al Zaabi conveyed to the Iraqi President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their sincere wishes to the Iraqi President and the brotherly Iraqi people for further development and prosperity.

In turn, President Salih reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE’s government and people further growth and development.

He affirmed the Iraqi government's interest in boosting the outstanding relations between the two countries and develop them in various fields and expressed his appreciation to the UAE government for its constant endeavours to assist Iraq in advancing its economic and investment conditions.

President Salih also wished Al Zaabi success in his work to enhance the bilateral ties between the two countries while highlighting his country's readiness to provide him with the required support and facilitate his duties.

The ambassador expressed pride at representing the UAE in Iraq and his keenness to continue to develop the bilateral relations across all domains in furtherance of the fraternal ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the prospects of fostering cooperation between the UAE and Iraq across various fronts.

